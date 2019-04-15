Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Busy in Game 3 win

Byfuglien scored a goal, added an assist, and delivered two hits, a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Byfuglien has been strong for the Jets with five points, seven hits and nine shots through three games in the series. The 34-year-old's combination of physicality and lofty point production makes him attractive to fantasy owners, many of whom would like the Jets to overcome the 2-1 deficit they currently face.