Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Clear signs he'll return Saturday

Byfuglien (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus the visiting Hurricanes, as he made himself available to the media in the morning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

After missing the last two games, the bruising defenseman is set to replace Tucker Poolman for this next one. Byfuglien's 2017-18 season started with his producing an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over the first two games against the Maple Leafs and Flames, respectively. He's an excellent two-way fantasy option who has posted 53 and 52 points with Winnipeg the past two seasons.