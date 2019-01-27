Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Closing in on return
Byfuglien (ankle) should be ready to return soon, Ted Wyman of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byfuglien missed 10 straight games leading up to the All-Star break, and it's going on four weeks since the hulking defenseman went on injured reserve. Injuries aside, it's been a stellar campaign for Byfuglien, as he's maintained a career-high 0.91 points-per-game pace through 32 contests. His next chance to play will arrive Monday for a road game against the Flyers.
