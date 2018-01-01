Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Completes full-contact practice session
Byfuglien (lower body) took contact in Monday's practice, and he'll be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday night's road contest against the Avalanche, according to Jets coach Paul Maurice.
The bench boss mentioned that the power-play defender is eager to get back into the lineup, but an official decision on his availability won't be made until Tuesday. Byfuglien, who has 15 helpers yet is scoreless on 69 shot attempts, has missed the past 10 games, though the Jets managed to go 6-3-1 in that span.
