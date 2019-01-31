Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Considered day-to-day
Byfuglien (ankle) skated Thursday and was labeled day-to-day by coach Paul Maurice, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Byfuglien won't be ready in time for Thursday's clash with Columbus, but a day-to-day designation does open the door for him to be activated against Anaheim on Saturday. Once given the green light to play, the towering blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will almost certainly send Sami Niku back to AHL Manitoba.
