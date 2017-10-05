Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Contributes assist in rout
Byfuglien had an assist on Mark Scheifele's goal in the third period of a 7-2 Winnipeg loss to Toronto.
The fact that Byfuglien escaped a five-goal loss with a plus-minus of zero speaks to his capabilities on the blue line. If the Jets can put this forgettable performance behind them, Big Buff should have no trouble continuing to produce for fantasy owners.
