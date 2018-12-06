Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could return Friday

Byfuglien (concussion) is a possibility to suit up against the Blues on Friday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

While coach Paul Maurice wouldn't provide a more firm stance on Byfuglien's status versus St. Louis, the fact that the Minnesota native was able to take part in Thursday's practice session is a good sign he's progressing. Nelson Nogier or Cameron Schilling would be the most likely candidate to get bumped from the lineup if Byfuglien plays -- although they could both find themselves back in the minors if Josh Morrissey (lower body) is healthy as well.