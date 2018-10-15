Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could suit up against Oilers
Byfuglien (upper body) skated on his own Monday and plans to skate again on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien remains day-to-day but could be an option Tuesday when the Jets host Edmonton. The larger-than-life rear guard has gotten off to a slow start with only one assist through four games. The injury doesn't appear to be serious and as such, owners should expect Byfuglien to return soon and start finding the scoresheet with more regularity in the process.
