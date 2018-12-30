Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dealing with suspected ankle injury

Byfuglien sustained a possbile left ankle injury in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

As noted by official Wild beat writer Dan Myers, Byfuglien was observed retreating to the bench and down the tunnel in "awfully slow" fashion during the third period. We'll wait to hear more from the team about the brawny blueliner's condition, but it's worth noting that he logged a power-play assist over 19:56 of ice time before departing.