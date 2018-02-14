Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dishes out two assists

Byfuglien had two assists in Tuesday's overtime win over the Capitals.

Byfuglien logged a whopping 27:57 of ice time and is now up to 25 points (three goals) in 45 games. His goal-scoring hasn't been as good as usual this season, but Big Buff has been more active of late, collecting seven points in his last nine games. His first unit power-play gig, solid offensive production and strong PIM and hit totals make him a great well-rounded fantasy blueliner.