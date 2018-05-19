Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dishes primary assist Friday

Byfuglien recorded one assist during 28:20 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Byfuglien was blanked in the last two outings, so getting back on the scoresheet was essential in Game 4. This was outweighed by Byfuglien's defensive lapses, which included a whiffed shot in the third period that lead to a Reilly Smith breakaway goal -- the game-winner. However, Byfuglien did post eight hits and four blocked shots.