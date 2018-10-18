Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ditches non-contact jersey

Byfuglien (upper body) took the ice for Thursday's game-day skate sporting a regular jersey, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Byfuglien being cleared for contact could be an indication he will suit up against the Canucks on Thursday, although fantasy owners will likely want to wait for final confirmation later in the day. Prior to getting hurt, the towering blueliner managed just one assist in four games, despite avergaine 24:00 of ice time which includes 3:08 with the man advantage. If the Jets can get the offensively-minded defenseman back in the lineup and scoring again, they become a very difficult team to matchup against.