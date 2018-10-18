Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ditches non-contact jersey
Byfuglien (upper body) took the ice for Thursday's game-day skate sporting a regular jersey, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Byfuglien being cleared for contact could be an indication he will suit up against the Canucks on Thursday, although fantasy owners will likely want to wait for final confirmation later in the day. Prior to getting hurt, the towering blueliner managed just one assist in four games, despite avergaine 24:00 of ice time which includes 3:08 with the man advantage. If the Jets can get the offensively-minded defenseman back in the lineup and scoring again, they become a very difficult team to matchup against.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Out again Tuesday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could suit up against Oilers•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: First point of season•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Notches game-winner versus Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...