Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Doubtful against Canucks
Byfuglien (lower body) is not expected to be in the lineup versus Vancouver on Monday, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun
Byfuglien's absence will create a significant gap in the Jets' blue line considering he averages 23:40 of ice time, including 3:34 on the power play. While the defenseman is still looking for his first goal of the year, nine of his 15 assists have come with the man advantage. Tucker Poolman -- who has been a healthy scratch in 17 straight games -- will suit up in Byfuglien's stead.
