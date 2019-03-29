Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Expected back Saturday

Byfuglien (ankle) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Barring a setback in the next 24 hours, look for Byfuglien to draw back in against the Canadiens. The star blueliner should reinforce an already electric Winnipeg offense that ranks seventh in the league in scoring (3.35 goals per game). Although multiple extended absences have led to a disappointing fantasy season from Byfuglien, he should assist owners still in contention down the stretch.