Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Eyeing January return
Byfuglien (lower body) is targeting a return to action following after the new year, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Although this news effectively rules Byfuglien out for the Jets' next three matchups, fantasy owners should be encouraged by his progress that includes skating prior to practice Wednesday. As soon as the towering blueliner is given the all-clear, look for him to resume his spot on the power play -- in addition to his even-strength role -- where he was averaging 3:34 of ice time prior to getting hurt. In the meantime, Tyler Myers figures to continue logging time with the man advantage in Byfuglien's stead.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Moves to IR•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Facing extended absence•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Doubtful against Canucks•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sustains lower-body injury Saturday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Posts two power-play assists versus Senators•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Still waiting on first goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...