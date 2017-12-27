Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Eyeing January return

Byfuglien (lower body) is targeting a return to action following after the new year, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Although this news effectively rules Byfuglien out for the Jets' next three matchups, fantasy owners should be encouraged by his progress that includes skating prior to practice Wednesday. As soon as the towering blueliner is given the all-clear, look for him to resume his spot on the power play -- in addition to his even-strength role -- where he was averaging 3:34 of ice time prior to getting hurt. In the meantime, Tyler Myers figures to continue logging time with the man advantage in Byfuglien's stead.