Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Facing extended absence

Byfuglien was deemed week-to-week with a lower-body injury on Monday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The big-bodied defender sustained the injury in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay and the team is hoping to have him back shortly after Christmas. Now 32 years old, Byfuglien's production is down this season, as through 28 games he has 15 points and is without a single goal. Without Byfuglien in the lineup, expect Jacob Trouba to shoulder additional responsibility on the Winnipeg blue line.