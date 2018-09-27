Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fills stat sheet in loss
Byfuglien recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and two penalty minutes in a 4-3 preseason loss to the Wild on Wednesday.
Filling the stat sheet like this is a typical night for Byfuglien. In 2017-18, he scored eight goals and 45 points with 112 penalty minutes, 193 shots and a plus-4 rating in 69 games. Byfuglien will be able to do even more if he can stay healthy.
