Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Finds back of net

Byfuglien scored a goal against the Sharks on Thursday.

With his tally, Byfuglien ended a five-game goal drought, though he notched eight helpers during that stretch. The hulking blueliner is a lock to keep racking up big minutes, as he is averaging 24:38 of ice time, including 3:23 with the man advantage.

