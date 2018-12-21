Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Finds back of net
Byfuglien scored a goal against the Sharks on Thursday.
With his tally, Byfuglien ended a five-game goal drought, though he notched eight helpers during that stretch. The hulking blueliner is a lock to keep racking up big minutes, as he is averaging 24:38 of ice time, including 3:23 with the man advantage.
