Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fined by league
Byfuglien was issued a $2,500 fine for slashing the Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
The good news for fantasy owners is Byfuglien won't be handed a suspension for the incident. The blueliner has racked up 11 points in his last 10 outings, including four scored with the man advantage, where he is logging 3:22 of ice time per game.
