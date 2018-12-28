Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fined by league

Byfuglien was issued a $2,500 fine for slashing the Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

The good news for fantasy owners is Byfuglien won't be handed a suspension for the incident. The blueliner has racked up 11 points in his last 10 outings, including four scored with the man advantage, where he is logging 3:22 of ice time per game.