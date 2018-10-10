Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: First point of season
Byfuglien notched one assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
It was a secondary assist where Byfuglien dished it to Blake Wheeler who did the grunt work and found Kyle Connor for the game-winning goal. Still, it counts the same and gets Byfuglien on the scoresheet. He also has a plus-2 rating through three games.
