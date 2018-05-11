Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Garners assist

Byfuglien picked up a power-play helper in Thursday's series-clinching victory over Nashville.

In the Jets' second-round matchup with the Predators, Byfuglien racked up eight points, including a pair of assists with the man advantage. Through the first two rounds, the towering blueliner is logging 26:17 of ice time per game -- highest on the team by more than four minutes. The Minnesota native's ability to produce in the offensive zone could be the X-factor that propels Winnipeg to the Stanley Cup Finals.