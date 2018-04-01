Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Gets winner, but will miss 50-point level

Byfuglien scored the game-winning goal Saturday on the power play in a 3-1 win over Toronto.

Big Buff will miss the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2014-15, but that's only because he missed time due to injury. Byfuglien will play a massive role in the postseason for the Jets, whose heavy game should propel them several rounds.

