Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Gets winner, but will miss 50-point level
Byfuglien scored the game-winning goal Saturday on the power play in a 3-1 win over Toronto.
Big Buff will miss the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2014-15, but that's only because he missed time due to injury. Byfuglien will play a massive role in the postseason for the Jets, whose heavy game should propel them several rounds.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...