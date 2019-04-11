Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Grabs helper
Byfuglien notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to St. Louis.
Since returning from an ankle injury, Byfuglien recorded two helpers and 13 shots, but is still trying to find the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 20 versus San Jose. Despite the goal drought, the blueliner should continue to eat up big minutes on a game-to-game basis, similar to the 25:30 he logged in Game 1.
