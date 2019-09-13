Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Granted leave of absence
The Jets have granted Byfuglien a personal leave of absence, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Winnipeg officially opened its training camp Friday, so this is unfortunate timing for Byfuglien and the Jets, but he isn't dealing with an injury, so he'll be ready to rock whenever he's ready to return to the team. The towering 6-foot-5 blueliner will be looking to bounce back in 2019-20 after an injury riddled 2018-19 campaign in which he was limited to just 42 games.
