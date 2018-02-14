Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Handed max fine
Byfuglien was fined $5,000 for slashing Jay Beagle of the Capitals on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
While Byfuglien likely won't spend too much worrying about the fine itself -- he carries a $7.6 million cap hit -- this does open him up to potential punishment down the road as a repeat offender. Fans and fantasy owners alike will be relieved to have the towering blueliner available against the Avalanche on Friday.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dishes out two assists•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Rare multi-point effort Tuesday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Playing well after injury•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sees big minutes•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Slated to return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Completes full-contact practice session•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...