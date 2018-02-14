Play

Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Handed max fine

Byfuglien was fined $5,000 for slashing Jay Beagle of the Capitals on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

While Byfuglien likely won't spend too much worrying about the fine itself -- he carries a $7.6 million cap hit -- this does open him up to potential punishment down the road as a repeat offender. Fans and fantasy owners alike will be relieved to have the towering blueliner available against the Avalanche on Friday.

