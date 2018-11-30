Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Headed to IR

Byfuglien will be placed on injured reserve due to a concussion, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Byfuglien was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Penguins by concussion spotters after taking a big hit, but was later allowed to return to the contest. The towering blueliner missed practice Wednesday, but was originally expected to suit up for Thursday's game against Chicago. However, Byfuglien apparently started developing concussion symptoms prior to Winnipeg's meeting with the Blackhawks, and was ultimately unable to participate in the match. The Jets finally revealed that he had officially been diagnosed with a concussion following their 6-5 win over the 'Hawks, and also announced he would be placed on IR. Winnipeg has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Byfuglien's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum.