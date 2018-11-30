Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Headed to IR
Byfuglien will be placed on injured reserve due to a concussion, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Byfuglien was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Penguins by concussion spotters after taking a big hit, but was later allowed to return to the contest. The towering blueliner missed practice Wednesday, but was originally expected to suit up for Thursday's game against Chicago. However, Byfuglien apparently started developing concussion symptoms prior to Winnipeg's meeting with the Blackhawks, and was ultimately unable to participate in the match. The Jets finally revealed that he had officially been diagnosed with a concussion following their 6-5 win over the 'Hawks, and also announced he would be placed on IR. Winnipeg has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Byfuglien's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Still providing at 33•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper Monday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three-game point streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Milestone goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...