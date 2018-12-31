Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Lands on IR
Byfuglien (ankle) is on injured reserve according to the NHL's official media site.
Byfuglien is expected to be out until after the All-Star break so placing him on injured reserve makes sense. The transaction opens up a roster spot, but the Jets have not announced a corresponding move. Byfuglien's owners should keep close tabs on who Winnipeg elects to promote, as whoever it is could be worth picking up until Big Buff is ready to return.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Will sit out a month•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dealing with suspected ankle injury•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fined by league•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Finds back of net•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Piling up points when he plays•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sends out three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...