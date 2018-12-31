Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Lands on IR

Byfuglien (ankle) is on injured reserve according to the NHL's official media site.

Byfuglien is expected to be out until after the All-Star break so placing him on injured reserve makes sense. The transaction opens up a roster spot, but the Jets have not announced a corresponding move. Byfuglien's owners should keep close tabs on who Winnipeg elects to promote, as whoever it is could be worth picking up until Big Buff is ready to return.