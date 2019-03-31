Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Logs heavy minutes in return

Byfuglien (ankle) played 24:24 Saturday against Montreal in his return from injury. He did not record a point.

He laid three hits and had three giveaways. The most important part, though, is that he has a few games to get his skates under him in preparation for the postseason. Get Byfuglien back in your lineup if you held onto him this long. This is what you waited for.

