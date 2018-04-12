Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Makes presence felt in Game 1

Byfuglien amassed a power-play assist, four hits and five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 home win over the Wild for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.

Byfuglien capped off the regular season with a five-game point streak, so it's good to see the versatile defenseman carrying the hot streak over to postseason play. The 33-year-old, who hails from Minnesota, is definitely a guy to watch in this opening series as he plays a relentless brand of hockey on both ends of the ice.