Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Makes presence felt in Game 1
Byfuglien amassed a power-play assist, four hits and five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 home win over the Wild for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
Byfuglien capped off the regular season with a five-game point streak, so it's good to see the versatile defenseman carrying the hot streak over to postseason play. The 33-year-old, who hails from Minnesota, is definitely a guy to watch in this opening series as he plays a relentless brand of hockey on both ends of the ice.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back at it•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Resting Monday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Gets winner but will miss 50-point level•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Riding six-game, 11-point scoring streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Seven points in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...