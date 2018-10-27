Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Milestone goal holds up as game-winner

Byfuglien recorded his 500th point Friday, potting a game-winning goal in a 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.

Byfuglien found space near the corner of the cage and managed to skip the puck off Jimmy Howard's glove for the milestone marker. The 33-year-old now has 175 goals and 325 assists over his illustrious 13-year career between the Blackhawks and Thrashers/Jets.