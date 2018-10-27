Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Milestone goal holds up as game-winner
Byfuglien recorded his 500th point Friday, potting a game-winning goal in a 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.
Byfuglien found space near the corner of the cage and managed to skip the puck off Jimmy Howard's glove for the milestone marker. The 33-year-old now has 175 goals and 325 assists over his illustrious 13-year career between the Blackhawks and Thrashers/Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three points in return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back in action against Canucks•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Out again Tuesday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could suit up against Oilers•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.