Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Misses practice Wednesday

Byfuglien was held out of practice Wednesday as a precaution, but was not diagnosed with a concussion, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Byfuglien appeared to struggle to get onto the bench during Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh after a big hit and was pulled out of the game by the concussion spotters. The blueliner did return to the game after clearing the concussion testing, although the league will be looking into the situation further, TSN reports. At this point, there is no reason to think the Minnesota native won't be in action versus Chicago on Thursday.