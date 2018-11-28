Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Misses practice Wednesday
Byfuglien was held out of practice Wednesday as a precaution, but was not diagnosed with a concussion, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Byfuglien appeared to struggle to get onto the bench during Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh after a big hit and was pulled out of the game by the concussion spotters. The blueliner did return to the game after clearing the concussion testing, although the league will be looking into the situation further, TSN reports. At this point, there is no reason to think the Minnesota native won't be in action versus Chicago on Thursday.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Still providing at 33•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper Monday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three-game point streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Milestone goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three points in return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back in action against Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...