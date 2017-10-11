Play

Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Missing from skate

Byfuglien (lower body) did not take part in the Jets' on-ice workout Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien was a surprise scratch from Monday's matchup with Edmonton and appears to be in doubt against the Canucks on Thursday. The hulking defenseman has been a mainstay on the Winnipeg blue line over the past two seasons, as he missed a mere three outings over that stretch. Without the Minnesota native, coach Paul Maurice will likely turn to youngster Tucker Poolman to try to fill that gap left by Byfuglien's absence.

