Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Missing from skate
Byfuglien (lower body) did not take part in the Jets' on-ice workout Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien was a surprise scratch from Monday's matchup with Edmonton and appears to be in doubt against the Canucks on Thursday. The hulking defenseman has been a mainstay on the Winnipeg blue line over the past two seasons, as he missed a mere three outings over that stretch. Without the Minnesota native, coach Paul Maurice will likely turn to youngster Tucker Poolman to try to fill that gap left by Byfuglien's absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...