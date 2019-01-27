Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Missing next two games

Byfuglien (ankle) did not travel with the team and will miss the next two road games, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Byfuglien is reportedly nearing his return after missing the last 10 games with his ankle injury. The bruising blueliner has 29 points in 33 games while averaging 24:30 of ice time per game. Needless to say, he's one of the most important skaters in Winnipeg and will get back to making an impact on a nightly basis upon his return.