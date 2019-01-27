Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Missing next two games
Byfuglien (ankle) did not travel with the team and will miss the next two road games, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Byfuglien is reportedly nearing his return after missing the last 10 games with his ankle injury. The bruising blueliner has 29 points in 33 games while averaging 24:30 of ice time per game. Needless to say, he's one of the most important skaters in Winnipeg and will get back to making an impact on a nightly basis upon his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...