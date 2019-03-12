Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: No timeline for return

Byfuglien (ankle) has been limited primarily to off-ice work and remains without a timeline to get back into the lineup, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

At this point, fantasy owners should consider Byfuglien out indefinitely as he works his way back from an ankle issue. The Jets' primary concern will be the postseason, so there is no reason to rush the blueliner into the lineup. Before he can suit up, Byfuglien will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely relegate Sami Niku to a spot in the press box.