Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Not on ice for warmups

Byfuglien is not on the ice for pregame warmups against the Oilers on Monday and hasn't skated the last two days, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports. As such, he appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury.

This is big news for the Jets' top blueliner, who suited up for the team's first two games against Toronto and Calgary. Byfuglien will be replaced in the lineup by rookie Tucker Poolman, who will make his NHL debut in a tough assignment in Edmonton on Monday. Stay tuned for more information on Big Buff's status.