Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Not on ice for warmups
Byfuglien is not on the ice for pregame warmups against the Oilers on Monday and hasn't skated the last two days, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports. As such, he appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury.
This is big news for the Jets' top blueliner, who suited up for the team's first two games against Toronto and Calgary. Byfuglien will be replaced in the lineup by rookie Tucker Poolman, who will make his NHL debut in a tough assignment in Edmonton on Monday. Stay tuned for more information on Big Buff's status.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...