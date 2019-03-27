Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Not quite ready to play
Byfuglien (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Still, the hulking defenseman was in full-contact garb for the latest practice, suggesting that his return could be right around the corner. Byfuglien is about to miss his 19th straight contest, but there's reason to believe it's all about getting the 34-year-old up to snuff from a conditioning standpoint.
