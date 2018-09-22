Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Notches game-winner versus Flames
Byfuglien scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 preseason victory over the Flames on Friday.
The 33-year-old defender has a lot of miles, but he should still be one of the most complete fantasy defenders during the 2018-19 season. Last season, he scored eight goals and 45 points with 112 penalty minutes, 193 shots and a plus-4 rating in 69 games. Byfuglien should supply even more scoring if he can stay healthy this season.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Registers six shots in Game 5•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Dishes primary assist Friday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Uncorks box-score multiplier Saturday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Garners assist•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Tallies two points•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Pots pair in Game 3 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...