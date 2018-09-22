Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Notches game-winner versus Flames

Byfuglien scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 preseason victory over the Flames on Friday.

The 33-year-old defender has a lot of miles, but he should still be one of the most complete fantasy defenders during the 2018-19 season. Last season, he scored eight goals and 45 points with 112 penalty minutes, 193 shots and a plus-4 rating in 69 games. Byfuglien should supply even more scoring if he can stay healthy this season.