Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Notches two points

Byfuglien scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in a 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Predators in Sunday's Game 2.

This was Byfuglien's first goal of the playoffs, but it's not like he hasn't been productive. Big Buff has six assists in seven games, and he's been hot going back to the regular season. The 33-year-old has 13 points in his last 14 contests.