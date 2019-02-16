Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Omitted from morning skate
Byfuglien was curiously absent from morning skate ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Senators, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
While it's strange that Byfuglien wasn't on the ice Saturday morning, we advise against reacting too heavily to this news until the team has a chance to issue an official update. According to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, the hulking defender "got tangled up" with Mikko Rantanen in Thursday's game against the Avalanche, but ultimately returned to the contest.
