Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Out again Tuesday
Byfuglien (upper body) will not play again Tuesday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Byufuglien is reportedly doing better in his recovery and nearing a return to the ice, but he will sit out at least a second contest due to his upper-body issue. When healthy, the veteran should slot back into the power play and a primary blue line role, averaging 24:00 of ice time over four games this season. His next opportunity to do so arrives Thursday against the Canucks.
