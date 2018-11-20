Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper Monday

Byfuglien notched an assist versus Vancouver on Monday.

Despite being stuck in an eight-game goal drought, Byfuglien has tallied eight helpers during that stretch. The Minnesota native's inability to find the back of the net certainly isn't from a lack of trying, as he has tallied 27 shots during his slump. A matchup with Calgary's subpar penalty kill (75.8 percent) Wednesday could be what the blueliner needs to tickle the twine.