Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper Monday
Byfuglien notched an assist versus Vancouver on Monday.
Despite being stuck in an eight-game goal drought, Byfuglien has tallied eight helpers during that stretch. The Minnesota native's inability to find the back of the net certainly isn't from a lack of trying, as he has tallied 27 shots during his slump. A matchup with Calgary's subpar penalty kill (75.8 percent) Wednesday could be what the blueliner needs to tickle the twine.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three-game point streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Milestone goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three points in return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back in action against Canucks•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Out again Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...