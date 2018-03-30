Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper

Byfuglien notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 defeat to the Blackhawks.

Byfuglien seems to have rediscovered his offensive game of late, as he has two points in his last three outings, in addition to 18 shots on goals. The towering blueliner is racking up big minutes for Winnipeg (24:24 per game), which includes over three minutes per night with the man advantage. While the Minnesota native's goal number may be down -- he has just six on the year -- he still managed to record his fifth straight 40-plus point campaign.