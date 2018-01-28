Play

Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Playing well after injury

Byfuglien has two goals and two assists in 10 tilts since returning from a 10-game injury absence.

Those two goals were the first ones Big Buff scored this season. He currently has 19 points through 38 games. The American can thank the power play for almost all his success this year. He's notched 11 of those points with the extra man.

