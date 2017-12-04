Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Posts two power-play assists versus Senators

Byfuglien picked up two power-play assists in a 5-0 victory against the Senators on Sunday.

It's been an unusual start to the season for the 32-year-old defenseman. After 25 games, Byfuglien is still waiting for his first goal of the season, but he does have 13 assists, eight of which gave come on the man advantage. Byfuglein has always been a strong power-play guy, but he has never posted more points on the man advantage than at even strength in any season during his career. But Byfuglein's very best category this season has been penalty minutes, as he is on pace for 150 PIM this season. The lack of even strength production and scoring obviously hurts, but the veteran defenseman is still very useful for special teams and penalty minutes contributions.