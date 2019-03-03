Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Progressing from injury

Byfuglien (ankle) is planning on a return to skating later in the upcoming week, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien hasn't suited up in game action since Feb. 14 and was transferred to injured reserve Feb 23. This news should come as a positive for the Jets, as they are missing out on the 33-year-old's 30 points in 37 games this campaign. Expect the Minnesotan to resume his normal role logging major minutes when he returns.