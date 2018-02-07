Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Rare multi-point effort Tuesday
Byfuglien produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Byfuglien played a part in each of his team's first two goals, assisting on Jack Roslovic's tally just 30 seconds into the opening frame before potting his third goal of the season less than eight minutes later. The veteran defenseman took a while to get off the schneid, but Big Buff's up to three goals in his past 13 appearances after going scoreless in his first 29. This was still only the fourth multi-point performance of the season for Byfuglien, though.
