Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Registers two assists

Byfuglien posted two assists, a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.

The veteran defenseman didn't score in the series, but he recorded five assists in five games. He also possessed a plus-3 rating and 14 penalty minutes. All he was missing against the Wild other than a goal was power-play production, but that could come in the next round. Byfuglien scored 22 points on the man advantage during the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories