Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Registers two assists
Byfuglien posted two assists, a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.
The veteran defenseman didn't score in the series, but he recorded five assists in five games. He also possessed a plus-3 rating and 14 penalty minutes. All he was missing against the Wild other than a goal was power-play production, but that could come in the next round. Byfuglien scored 22 points on the man advantage during the regular season.
