Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Reportedly contemplating retirement
Byfuglien -- who is away from the team on personal leave -- is reportedly considering whether to retire and bring his 14-year NHL career to a close, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Neither the Jets nor Byfuglien have spoken publicly about the nature of the veteran's personal leave, but this would be a huge hit to the team's blue line. The Minnesota native played in just 42 games last season due to injuries, which saw him post his lowest point total (31) since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. While the club has internal options to slot into the lineup in Anthony Bitetto and Logan Stanley, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Winnipeg go after Justin Faulk or Rasmus Ristolainen, both of whom are reportedly on the trade block.
