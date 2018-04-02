Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Resting Monday

Byfuglien will not be in the lineup against the Senators on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets are firmly entrenched as the second place team in the Central Division, so with a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday -- against Ottawa and Montreal respectively -- there was little reason not to give Byfuglien a night off. The towering defenseman will return to action Tuesday, with Tucker Poolman slotting into the lineup in the interim.