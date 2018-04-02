Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Resting Monday
Byfuglien will not be in the lineup against the Senators on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets are firmly entrenched as the second place team in the Central Division, so with a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday -- against Ottawa and Montreal respectively -- there was little reason not to give Byfuglien a night off. The towering defenseman will return to action Tuesday, with Tucker Poolman slotting into the lineup in the interim.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Gets winner but will miss 50-point level•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Riding six-game, 11-point scoring streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Seven points in last four games•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sets up a pair•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Handed max fine•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...