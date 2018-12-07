Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Returning against Blues

Byfuglien (concussion) will be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Byfuglien returns following a four-game absence due to his concussion and should find himself back of the top power-play unit. With the man advantage, the blueliner has racked up 11 helpers while averaging 3:16 of ice time. In order to activate Byfuglien from injured reserve, the Jets will need to make a corresponding roster move, which could be placing Andrew Copp (undisclosed) or Josh Morrissey (lower body) on injured reserve.